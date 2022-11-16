Clarius Group LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 260,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

