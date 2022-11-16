Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

