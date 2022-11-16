Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average of $215.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

