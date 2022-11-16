Clarius Group LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Profile

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

