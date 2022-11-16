Clarius Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average is $228.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

