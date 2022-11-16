Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 274,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,859 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.