Clarius Group LLC Buys 3,575 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $104,205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

