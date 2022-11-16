Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

