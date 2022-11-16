Clarius Group LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

