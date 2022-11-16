Citigroup Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $7.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

