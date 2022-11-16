Citigroup Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $7.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
