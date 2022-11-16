Citigroup Downgrades Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Neutral

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €10.20 ($10.52) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €13.80 ($14.23).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRARY. Barclays decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.