Citigroup Downgrades Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Neutral

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €10.20 ($10.52) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €13.80 ($14.23).
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRARY. Barclays decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
