CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 331,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CINT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,030. CI&T has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

