Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 74,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,085. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

