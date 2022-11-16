Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp makes up about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance

Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 4.30%.

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.