Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 260,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.43.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
