Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 260,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

