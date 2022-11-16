Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 17,130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.