Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT opened at $344.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average is $342.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

