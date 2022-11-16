Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,977 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

IEFA opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

