Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.55 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lantheus worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,598 shares of company stock worth $5,179,764. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

