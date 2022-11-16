Cibc World Market Inc. Has $10.84 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 101.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,272 shares of company stock worth $9,598,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $419.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $695.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 423.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.33 and a 200 day moving average of $439.04.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

