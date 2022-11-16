Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 42,554 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,144,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KRBN opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

