Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $625,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.4% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

PWR opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

