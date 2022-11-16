Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

About Chunghwa Telecom

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. 171,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,507. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

