CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Stock Up 2.1 %

CHS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

