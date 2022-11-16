Choreo LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 785,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,759,000 after acquiring an additional 97,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 648,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 645,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,071. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

