Choreo LLC Sells 952 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.9% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 364,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 532,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

