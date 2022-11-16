Choreo LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,765.8% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,036. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

