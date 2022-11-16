Choreo LLC Sells 655 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.77. The stock had a trading volume of 261,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The company has a market cap of $338.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

