Choreo LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 354,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 78,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 300,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

