Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.34. 442,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $402.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

