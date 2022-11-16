Choreo LLC Purchases 244,340 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2,078.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,340 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,124,000 after purchasing an additional 930,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $104.62. 174,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,867. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

