Choreo LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

NYSE DIS traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $94.05. 449,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The company has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

