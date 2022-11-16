Choreo LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE KO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. 532,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

