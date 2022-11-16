Choreo LLC Has $26.26 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 651,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,584,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

