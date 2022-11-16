Choreo LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.41. 89,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

