Choreo LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

