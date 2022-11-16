Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 173,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,951. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.