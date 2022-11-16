Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

