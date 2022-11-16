Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.75) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KDNY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $436,556. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $188,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

