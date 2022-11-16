China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

China Youzan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHNVF opened at 0.02 on Wednesday.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

