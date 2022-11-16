Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $836.23 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00571528 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.11 or 0.29785228 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,086,972,347 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.