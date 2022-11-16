Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 46.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.