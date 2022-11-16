Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.