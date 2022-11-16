Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

