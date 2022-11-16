Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,291 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.