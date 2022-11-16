Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 262,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chembio Diagnostics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

