Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,039,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 8,247,916 shares.The stock last traded at $77.21 and had previously closed at $78.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

