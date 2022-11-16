Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.78

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.78 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.12). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares trading hands.

Chaarat Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.17 million and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,112.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 429,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,749,314.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

