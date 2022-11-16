Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Up 3.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.48. 1,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Several research firms have recently commented on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of $599.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
