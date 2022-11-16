Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Up 3.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.48. 1,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of $599.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.