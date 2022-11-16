Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Stock Price Down 25%

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Rating) shares traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 168,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 142,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Centurion Minerals Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$336,400.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on identifying, developing, and marketing of calcium sulfate dihydrate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

