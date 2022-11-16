Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.50 ($1.43).

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.69) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Price Performance

CNA stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.88 ($1.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.88. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 862.80.

Insider Activity

Centrica Company Profile

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,914.70 ($2,249.94). Insiders bought a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $594,306 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.